WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: SA schools to reopen on June 1, Grade 7 and 12 pupils to go back to class Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement that schools would reopen on June 1 had the country asking, are we ready for this? But she defended the decision citing reports from international humanitarian bodies that said a prolonged delay of schooling impacted children immensely.



Newborn baby is SA's youngest Covid-19 victim

A two-day-old baby is the youngest Covid-19 patient in SA to succumb to the virus.

The baby, who was born prematurely, had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth. The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the baby subsequently tested positive.





Mkhize slams Glenda Gray over suggestion government is not following Covid-19 advice

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize strongly rejected comments made to media by a medical expert suggesting government was not taking advice on handling Covid-19.

"The statement made by Prof Glenda Gray is at the least devoid of the truth,” Mkhize said.





Cameroon pastor who claimed he could cure Covid-19, dies from virus

A popular Cameroonian pastor died less than a week after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The pastor’s death left his supporters panicked as he had laid hands on them in an effort to "cure" them of the coronavirus.





Bianca Schoombee withdraws her Miss SA application after Twitter controversy

The 21-year-old withdrew her entry for the Miss South Africa competition after racist tweets from her past resurfaced.