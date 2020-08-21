WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: LOOK: Cassper Nyovest throws posh baby shower for girlfriend Thobeka Majozi Rapper Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi hosted a posh “Simba” themed baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of their first child. Donning a blue showstopper and a pair of sneakers, the mom-to-be- looked radiant but it was Cassper’s outfit that stole the show. Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president, vowing to end Trump 'chaos'

Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden for president, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered US and put an end to the chaos of the Trump administration.

The Obamas were among those who launched scathing attacks on President Trump and urged Americans to elect Biden in November.

CEO Jacques Faul quits Cricket SA shortly after Chris Nenzani’s resignation

Cricket South Africa was left reeling as the organisation’s president, Chris Nenzani and its acting chief executive officer, Jacques Faul, both quit.

The resignations further underscore the crisis in SA cricket as it battles financial problems, an administrative meltdown and raging debates around transformation.

Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed

Experian experienced a breach of data which exposed personal information of as many as 24 million South Africans and 793 749 business entities to a suspected fraudster.

The company said it had identified the suspect and confirmed that the individual’s hardware was impounded and the misappropriated data secured and deleted.

240 healthcare workers have died from Covid-19, says minister Zweli Mkhize

About 240 healthcare workers from both state hospitals and private facilities have died from Covid-19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said this week.

“We salute these fallen soldiers and pay tribute to them for their commitment to serving the people of South Africa right until the very end,” Mkhize said.