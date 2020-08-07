WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Norma Gigaba arrested for alleged crimen injuria, damage to property Norma Gigaba, wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, was arrested by the Hawks late last Friday at the couple’s Waterkloof home in Pretoria. Gigaba made her first appearance in court on Monday amid questions over the Hawks involvement in a crimen injuria and malicious damage case. Claims of torture as Zimbabwe continues to crack down on critics

Zimbabwe's military and police arrested scores of opposition members and activists after authorities thwarted an anti-government protest.

Human rights groups have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of clamping down on dissent under the guise of enforcing anti-Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Massive blast in Beirut kills at least 100, sends shock waves across city

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut on Tuesday killed at least 100 people, injured more than 4000 and sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital.

Footage of the explosion shared by residents on social media showed a column of smoke rising from the port, followed by an enormous blast, sending a white cloud and a fireball into the sky.

Batsa accuses Dlamini Zuma of playing 'smoke and mirrors' with constitution

The ban on the sale of tobacco products violates the constitutional rights of everyone in the tobacco value chain, British American Tobacco South Africa has argued.

The government has defended the ban on medical grounds, claiming it has helped to free up ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. Judgment has been reserved.

Ramaphosa intends to make list of all Covid-19 tenders public

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken an unprecedented step and asked all his ministers to compile a list of Covid-19 tenders so that he can release the information publicly.

This comes as his own spokesperson, Khusela Diko,was placed on special leave after her husband was accused of being involved in a PPE tender scandal.

