WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung: 'I did not steal anybody’s concept' Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung took to Instagram Live to address allegations of intellectual property theft that came to light this week. The “Idols SA” judge brought several people on, including Pearl Thusi, to address claims by Hastings Moeng that the idea of “Dinner at Somizi’s” wasn’t originally his. SAA administrators call for urgent creditor meeting as funding not received yet

Administrators at state-owned South African Airways say R10 billion in promised funding for the airline's restructuring has not been received from government.

Business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana last week gave the government until this Thursday to determine whether to continue with rescue plans for the airline.

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk wins in comeback, Akani Simbine also victorious

Wayde van Niekerk made a victorious comeback to the track in Switzerland on Tuesday night.

The Olympic champion, who had suffered delays in training, found his mojo over the closing 50 metres and took the honours in 45.58 – a season’s best.

Junior eThekwini staff ’living lives of millionaires’ raided by Hawks probing R700m tender corruption

The Hawks on Tuesday staged raids in various parts of Durban to recover about R700 million stolen from Durban’s Water and Sanitation unit through tender fraud and corruption.

Eighteen properties belonging to unit employees at different levels and service providers were targeted.

SA to move to lockdown level 1, restrictions on social gatherings eased

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the easing of South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to lockdown level 1 from September 21.

The move will see the resumption of international flights, the curfew extended to midnight and many restrictions on gatherings eased.