WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: South Coast businessman hunts down thief who broke into his car and gives him a job A KwaZulu-Natal businessman has been applauded for his generosity of spirit after hiring a man who had broken into his car at a parking lot in Durban. Siya Gasa said he was touched by Sanele "Bheseni" Ngubo's family situation. “I realised that the family had not eaten, the food stall in the kitchen was empty. I felt so sad...” Matrics will write mid-year, final exams together - Department

The Department of Basic Education has announced that this year’s matriculants will be writing their mid-year and final examinations all in one go.

According to the department, moving the May and June exams, as well as the October and November finals towards the end of the year, would enable learners to cover the curriculum.

Zuma tweets cheeky apology to Derek Hanekom following Concourt ruling

Former president Jacob Zuma issued an apology to Derek Hanekom following the Constitutional Court ruling that he had defamed the former minister.

The apology was the end of a lengthy battle which started after Zuma tweeted that Hanekom was “a known enemy agent”.

Ramaphosa expected to lift travel, booze and cigarette bans as level 2 beckons

Will he or won’t he? Speculation was rife this week about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing to ease lockdown restrictions.

According to people familiar with the matter, a decision has allegedly been taken to allow alcohol and tobacco to be sold and travel restrictions to be relaxed.

Sugar cane farmer offers reward after body of fifth woman found in his field

The owner of a KZN sugar cane farm on which the bodies of 5 women have been found in recent months is offering a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the killers.

“People can’t go on like this. By last month three young women were found dead in the field and now in two days two more bodies are found in the same vicinity. This is very disturbing.”