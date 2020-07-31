WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Meet the South African woman who travelled the world without leaving her city Ling Sheperd was having a sleepless night when she posted a viral travel thread on Twitter that has since amassed thousands of likes and retweets. Ling posted a series of pictures of Cape Town locations and likened them to some of the world's top attractions, including Paris, the Taj Mahal, London and the South of France. Batsa accuses Dlamini Zuma of playing 'smoke and mirrors' with constitution

British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) has argued in its final court papers that the court ruling upholding SA’s four-month-old ban on tobacco sales was patently wrong.

It argues that regulations gazetted by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma violated the constitutional rights of all participants in the tobacco value chain.

Confirmed! Khoza announces PSL return date

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed on Monday that the domestic season will resume on August 8, following a four-month complete halt.

It had been weeks since the resumption of the season was up in the air, following the war of words between Safa and its special member the PSL.

Under the spotlight: The MEC’s wife, Diko and a R125m PPE contract

The Sunday Independent has revealed that the husband of Presidency spokesman Khusela Diko was awarded R125 million in PPE contracts from the Gauteng government.

Diko, as well as Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, Loyiso, have taken a leave of absence as the ANC investigates the matter.

KZN the murder capital, six Western Cape police stations in top 10

KwaZulu-Natal is the murder capital of the country with 4 495 cases, Police Minister Bheki Cele said during the announcement of the 2019/2020 crime statistics.

Nyanga police station in the Western Cape, which for many years had the highest murder rate, recorded a 36% decrease in cases.