WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Watch: Relief Finally For Gorilla Glue Girl Who Has Glue Surgically Removed The gripping tale of Tessica Brown who applied Gorilla Glue Spray on her hair which left it rock hard and stuck in the same style has ended with some relief as she had the glue surgically removed. 4. At Just 21, Dr Thakgalo Thibela becomes one of SA’s youngest doctors Dr Thakgalo Thibela has been trending on social media after she was lauded as one of the country’s youngest ever doctors.

‘It’s not easy and you will get drained and question your life choices … but it is worth it,’ says the doctor who has been on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. SONA 2021: This is how Ramaphosa plans to tackle economy, corruption And Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address on Thursday, under very different circumstances.

Ramaphosa said that despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, plans were afoot to fix the economy and accelerate the vaccination programme across the country.

2. Family mourns death of four Nyanga boys who fell into sinkhole under N2 bridge

The bodies of four Nyanga boys - Ivakele Kalikopu, 13, Nqabayethu Mlaza, 12, Axolile Mabangula,11, Azola Quweni, 13 - were recovered on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday, after they fell into a sinkhole under the bridge along the N2.

1. Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout put on hold

The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine was put on hold after data showed it gave minimal protection against the new coronavirus variant discovered in SA.

Government is now turning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to kickstart the rollout.