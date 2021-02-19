WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day - to confirm that they are expecting a sibling for Archie. The date of the announcement was a tribute to Princess Diana, who also used Valentine’s Day to reveal she was pregnant with Harry back in 1984. Durban cyberbully who harassed neighbours convicted in landmark judgment

A cyberbully, who put up a fake Facebook profile and tormented and threatened a family for months, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted extortion.

The Durban man, whose intention was to extort money from the neighbour, was handed a two-year jail sentence or R60 000 fine.

Not enough evidence to prosecute DJ Fresh and Euphonik for rape, says NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed it will not prosecute DJ Fresh and Euphonik on a rape charge as there was not enough evidence to prosecute them.

The duo, real names Thato Sekwana and Themba Nkosi, were accused of allegedly raping and drugging a woman and three others 10 years ago.

Zuma releases 'final statement' on Zondo: No amount of intimidation will change my position

After another no-show from Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry, Zondo said they would approach the ConCourt in a bid to secure the former president’s imprisonment.

Zuma responded with a 12-page, 37 point statement saying “It is not our law that I defy, but a few lawless judges.”

Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi first person in SA to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Cape Town nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first South African to receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also got the jab at Khayelitsha Hospital on Wednesday.

