WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa announces alcohol ban, adjusted level 4 lockdown for 14 days

South Africa has been moved to adjusted Level 4 as the country is faced with a rising number of Covid-19 infections dominated by the highly transmissible Delta variant. All gatherings are prohibited, schools and restaurants closed, the sale of alcohol has again been banned and the curfew moved to 9pm, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. Concourt dismisses public protector’s appeal over CR17 campaign bank statements

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Office of the Public Protector did not have the scope to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 CR17 ANC campaign and related bank statements. The court also found that Busisiwe Mkhwebane based her finding that he misled Parliament on incorrect wording of a paragraph of the Ethics Code. At least 21 killed in eSwatini protests, says Swaziland Youth Congress

At least 21 people have been allegedly killed by eSwatini's security forces during pro-democracy protests, the Swaziland Youth Congress (Swayoco) said. On June 20, young people took to the streets in a push for the right to democratically elect the prime minister, currently appointed by King Mswati III. The protests have since turned violent. Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release

Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and ordered that he be released from prison immediately. The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction. ConCourt finds Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, sentences him to 15 months in jail