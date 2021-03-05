WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Minnie Dlamini-Jones surprises Basetsana Kumalo with a R2.8m Range Rover Imagine your friend rocks up at your house with a new car for you, and not just any car, a Range Rover Sport. Well, stop imagining because that is exactly what happened when media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones rocked up at Basetsana Kumalo’s house. 4. The eyes could show early warnings for Alzheimer's, researchers say

Forget the soul, it turns out the eyes may be the best window to the brain.

Changes to the retina may foreshadow Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, researchers have found.

3. Crocodiles escape from commercial breeding farm in Cape Winelands

Officials have urged the public to be on the lookout after a large number of young crocodiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale.

While 27 were recaptured, it is not known how many escaped in total.

2. Two Lotto wins in one month leaves Durban woman R28 million richer

A month after a Durban woman won over R100 000 in the Daily Lotto, she bagged the R28 million lotto.

“This is indeed my lucky year,” said the winner.

1. A year of Covid-19 in SA: Mkhize admits second wave caught government by surprise

Speaking during a ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal where the country's first Covid-19 case was identified on March 5 last year,

Mkhize said scientific models did not show that the second wave of infections would come so soon, or that it would happen as severely as it did.