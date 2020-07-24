WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

From a new round of Covid-19 school closures to a historic interest rate cut and an epic presidential bid announcement by Kanye West, these are the stories that engaged our readers this week: A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign At the first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, disputed Harriet Tubman’s legacy and broke down in tears. West followed up with two Twitter tirades, leading to his wife Kim Kardashian West posting in detail about his battle with bipolar and the way it has "affected them at home". Mozambik co-founder rips into Ramaphosa as restaurant industry crumbles

As the restaurant industry held #JobsSaveLives protests across the country this week, the co-founder of restaurant chain Mozambik, Brett Michielin, lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Michielin urged Ramaphosa to “come and see what the lockdown regulations have done to the industry, to entrepreneurs, and to jobs”.

Interest rates cut to a historic low in SA

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced this week that SARB would be cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points, which takes it to 3.50% per annum.

This means that the prime lending rate will be adjusted to a historic 7%.

Andrew Mlangeni remembered as a straight talker and humble man

Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving member of the Rivonia Trialists, died this week at the age of 95.

“His passing sounds the last post on a courageous generation of South Africans who forfeited their freedom, careers, family lives and health so that we could all be free,” The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation said.

Ramaphosa closes public schools for a month during Covid-19 peak, matrics for one week

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that public schools will close for a month from Monday, July 27 with the current academic calendar extended beyond 2020.

Grade 12 pupils and their teachers will close for one week, while Grade 7 pupils will return to school in two weeks, the president said.