WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: SA to remain on adjusted level 3 lockdown President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that South Africa will remain on the adjusted level 3 lockdown, with the curfew hours changed from 9 pm to 5 am and the country's ports of entry closed until February 15. Experts weigh in on use of Ivermectin in treatment of Covid-19 "The Ivermectin available in South Africa is for animal use only. It would be professional misconduct for any doctor to prescribe it and any pharmacist to dispense it," infectious diseases specialist Professor Salim Abdool Karim has warned.

This is how to explain new WhatsApp privacy policy changes to your mom

Social media is heaving with people losing their minds about the so-called invasion of privacy after WhatsApp announced an update to their privacy policy with many users turning to alternative messaging apps.

US House hands Donald Trump a second impeachment, this time with GOP support

The House made history by impeaching a president for a second time, indicting President Donald Trump a week before he leaves office for inciting a riot that led to the storming of the Capitol and five deaths.

DBE delays the reopening of schools by 2 weeks amid Covid-19 second wave

The Department of Basic Education has delayed the reopening of schools by two weeks until February 15, as the country battles rising Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Public schools were scheduled to reopen on January 27 while most private schools had already kick-started their 2021 academic year.