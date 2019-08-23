A tip-off led to police finding a lion cub, with a street value of about R50 000 in Athlone. Cape Nature is working with police in its investigation into the illegal lion trade. SAPS

Cape Town - Following the news that a lion cub, which the internet for obvious reasons has dubbed Simba, had been rescued by SAPS in Athlone and taken to safety, many felt that it was now appropriate to have a laugh over the whole situation.

SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana revealed on Thursday that various addresses were searched in the Athlone area, until eventually the lion cub was found. 

"A case docket of possession of endangered species was registered by Stock Theft Unit and the lion cub was taken to a place of safety.

"The estimated street value of the lion cub is R50 000. Three people aged between 28 and 30 years-old were taken in for questioning," Rwexana said. 

While the investigation is on-going, the memes and comments in response have spread like wildfire online. 

IOL