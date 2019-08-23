A tip-off led to police finding a lion cub, with a street value of about R50 000 in Athlone. Cape Nature is working with police in its investigation into the illegal lion trade. SAPS

Cape Town - Following the news that a lion cub, which the internet for obvious reasons has dubbed Simba, had been rescued by SAPS in Athlone and taken to safety, many felt that it was now appropriate to have a laugh over the whole situation. SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana revealed on Thursday that various addresses were searched in the Athlone area, until eventually the lion cub was found.

"A case docket of possession of endangered species was registered by Stock Theft Unit and the lion cub was taken to a place of safety.

"The estimated street value of the lion cub is R50 000. Three people aged between 28 and 30 years-old were taken in for questioning," Rwexana said.

While the investigation is on-going, the memes and comments in response have spread like wildfire online.

People probably went Lion King befok and soema got a Lion cub in Athlone.



But also, it's a freaking wild animal that could endanger yourself and the animal by keeping it in a place that's not suitable for it. — Abdul-Aleem 🤠 (@Aleem094) August 23, 2019

Took a Bellville taxi from the rank to Mowbray

Got off at Belgravia Road https://t.co/TDp8m7WWbT — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) August 23, 2019

Seeing that they found the lion cub in Athlone .. i need to confess, my wife has a Tiger ... in the bedroom 👀 — Rafikizolo (@RafiqAllie) August 23, 2019

The lion cub found in Athlone really is going against our narrative of Not having lions as pets 🤣🤣



Mans literally called this cub like it's a little puppy 🤣 — MoonChile🌈 🇿🇦 (@MoonChildJay) August 23, 2019

Just one day in athlone😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jsy7rwM0zm — Dillon Afrika (@Dillon_AfrikA) August 23, 2019

Because of that person in Athlone who stole a lion cub i wont be able to say that we dont have pet lions in South Africa as confidently as before — ed(lay) (@EdleLivesOnTwt_) August 22, 2019



