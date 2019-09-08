Cape Town – Against the backdrop of the past week, with the scourge of  violence against women across the whole country making front page news the world over,
Independent Media has launched a moving and powerful initiative - #mypromise.

#mypromise is aimed at encouraging men to speak up and be accountable – not just for  their own actions but, for those around them - and commit to setting the right example for  themselves and other men and to those who will follow in their footsteps.

The simple premise of the campaign is that it doesn’t take a real man to read an advert, but  it will take a real man to read this particular advert ALOUD. Independent Media is also  requesting men to record this promise and send it out into the world and actively encourage  other men to follow suit. We also asked men to send their video or voice notes to IOL's Whatsapp line at 0745573535.

Dr Iqbal Survé, Executive Chairman of Independent Media is firmly behind the campaign,  saying: “Independent Media has championed several social change initiatives on its print  and online platforms over the years, which include #RacismStopsWithMe, #DontLookAway  and #DignityProject. #mypromise reflects our continued commitment to bringing about  social change in our country and I encourage men and women, to share this as far and wide  as possible.”

Make your Promise:

Make your voice heard. Speak your truth ALOUD.