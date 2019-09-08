My Declaration has been made!! #mypromise pic.twitter.com/Ln18OK10bk— Mongi Tshabalala (@mongitshabalala) September 7, 2019
I speak out and promise to never be silent while you suffer. I know I will never understand your deepest fears, because only a woman could. But I promise to do everything I can to make a better place for you. #mypromise #NoToWomenAbuse— Vincent Wagoneka (@vwagoneka) September 7, 2019
My name is Siyabuela Duna and this is my promise to you #mypromise pic.twitter.com/Zge5Nov86u— Fredd Gas 💔 (@fredd_gas) September 7, 2019
