WATCH - André Schwartz: Let’s combat this horrid virus and voetsek corona!

Cape Town – Actor André Schwartz, best known for his role in Kampus: 'n Varsity-Storie, Die Spook van Uniondale and Sterlopers, has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We must work together like a massive symphony orchestra, where everybody plays their part so that we can perform together and be together in perfect harmony. So please, stay isolated and stay safe. Let’s combat this horrid virus and voetsek corona!”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.

