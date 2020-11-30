WATCH: Baby killed, pedestrians mowed down by suspected drunk driver
Cape Town – A man, 27, will be appearing in court on culpable homicide and drunk-driving charges after a baby was killed when pedestrians were knocked down.
In a video clip, a Toyota Avanza can be seen speeding down Stock Road, between Rochester and Govan Mbeki roads, in Philippi East on Sunday morning before veering off course. The car ploughs into four people, who were seriously injured – some of whom appeared to have returned from shopping – and a baby on the pavement next to a parked car.
The driver of the parked car then jumps out of the car to witness the devastation. The Avanza comes to a stop after having hit three cars and forcing other pedestrians to scatter.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday: ’’A 27-year-old man was arrested for culpable homicide and drunken driving after his vehicle collided into other vehicles and a baby was fatally injured while four pedestrians were seriously injured.
’’The accident occurred in Stock Road, Philippi East. The suspect will appear in court once charged.’’
In Kensington on Saturday night, two people in a Honda Civic died and a VW Polo driver was injured in Voortrekker Road. The Jaws of Life had to be used to remove the bodies.
On Sunday, November 22, five pedestrians were knocked down at Lamont Location, near Bafanaas tuck shop in Margate.
According to police, the driver had lost control of his vehicle and collided with a fence, a shop and five pedestrians.
Three people who were in the vehicle fled on foot towards Sunduza. It’s believed the vehicle had been stolen in Ramsgate the previous evening.
In a separate incident on the same weekend, a policeman found the body of an unidentified pedestrian lying on the R61 freeway, Margate. He had apparently been struck by a minibus taxi and a light vehicle.
IOL