WATCH: Baby killed, pedestrians mowed down by suspected drunk driver

Cape Town – A man, 27, will be appearing in court on culpable homicide and drunk-driving charges after a baby was killed when pedestrians were knocked down.

In a video clip, a Toyota Avanza can be seen speeding down Stock Road, between Rochester and Govan Mbeki roads, in Philippi East on Sunday morning before veering off course. The car ploughs into four people, who were seriously injured – some of whom appeared to have returned from shopping – and a baby on the pavement next to a parked car.

The driver of the parked car then jumps out of the car to witness the devastation. The Avanza comes to a stop after having hit three cars and forcing other pedestrians to scatter.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday: ’’A 27-year-old man was arrested for culpable homicide and drunken driving after his vehicle collided into other vehicles and a baby was fatally injured while four pedestrians were seriously injured.

’’The accident occurred in Stock Road, Philippi East. The suspect will appear in court once charged.’’

In Kensington on Saturday night, two people in a Honda Civic died and a VW Polo driver was injured in Voortrekker Road. The Jaws of Life had to be used to remove the bodies.