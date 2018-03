Cape Town - A motorcycle club in Cape Town is on a mission to feed hundreds of people by the end of Good Friday.

The Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club gathered at the Blake family home on Friday where Keith Blake and his family had prepared enough pickled fish to feed over 2000 underpriviliged residents of Lansdowne, Hanover Park and Philippi.

A Cape Town Motorcycle Club aims to feed 2000 people on Good Friday. Picture: Tracey Adams / ANA





Cape Town bikers prepare to deliver pickled fish to less fortunate residents Video: Tracey Adams / ANA





The tradition has become an annual one, and is now in its sixth year.

African News Agency/ANA