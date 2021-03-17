WATCH: Blaze at Parliament's Old Assembly

Cape Town - A fire broke out at Parliament's Old Assembly building on Tuesday night, Parliament said in a statement.

Several upper floor offices and committee rooms were affected by the blaze with the cause not known.

"These affected areas, including certain parts of the lower floor not affected by fire, have been left flooded due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system,“ the statement read.

It added that the rest of the Parliament building had not been affected.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services were able to successfully contain the fire.