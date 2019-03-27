Photo: Leon Knipe

Cape Town - The community of Lavender Hill is in shock after the body of an adult male believed to be decapitated was found inside a trolley. Residents gathered around the trolley on Wednesday at 7am in Hillary Drive along Prince George Drive to see the body that had been stuffed in the trolley and covered with a plastic bag and chips packets.

A pool of blood could be seen at the bottom of the trolley.

Cops say the man is yet to be identified.

On social media, people claimed the man had been decapitated.

But cops have yet to confirm this.

Video: Tracey Adams/ ANA





Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk says cops are currently still working at the crime scene: “The circumstances surrounding an incident where the body of an unknown male was found in a trolley in Hillary drive Lavender Hill at 7am today is under investigation by Steenberg Police. A case of murder was opened.”

* Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Steenberg Police Station on 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

