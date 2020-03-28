WATCH: Brenda Mtambo - Please be home and be safe during SA lockdown

Cape Town – Singer and songwriter Brenda Mtambo has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.





“I am terrified, I am scared but I am willing to play my part. I am willing to stay at home for 21 days to make sure that people are safe, that I’m safe, that my family is safe. We all need to play our part, that is the only way we can survive this. Let’s play as a unit, let's respect each rule that has been given, please. Let us cooperate. I urge each and everyone to do that and I know and I’m certain that in no time we can defeat this but it depends on us whether we play together if we listen, if we do as we’ve been told.



