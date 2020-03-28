WATCH: Brenda Mtambo - Please be home and be safe during SA lockdown
Cape Town – Singer and songwriter Brenda Mtambo has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“I am terrified, I am scared but I am willing to play my part. I am willing to stay at home for 21 days to make sure that people are safe, that I’m safe, that my family is safe. We all need to play our part, that is the only way we can survive this. Let’s play as a unit, let's respect each rule that has been given, please. Let us cooperate. I urge each and everyone to do that and I know and I’m certain that in no time we can defeat this but it depends on us whether we play together if we listen, if we do as we’ve been told.
"I wish you guys all the best, please keep safe, be home, do whatever you’ve been wanting to do, spend time with your kids and family. Do those things that you’ve been wanting to do. This is the time to do that and let’s be positive about it.”
IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, has enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.
The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.
* For more details visit www.myfanpark.com
** For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999.