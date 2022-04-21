WATCH: Burst pipe collapses road in Cape Town

Cape Town – Capetonians driving along Spine Road between Weltevrede and Strandfontein roads have been advised to drive with caution after a severe pipe burst near Mitchells Plain. One side of the road appears to have collapsed with water gushing out.

Bayview ward councillor Elton Jansen confirmed the leak and said the city council was aware of the leak last night. “Our team found a leak on our 450mm diameter main on the corner of Weltevreden and Spine roads last night and will be shutting off the water this morning, probably within the next hour.

“Residents should store water in clean and sealed containers for domestic use while the repairs are being done,” he said. Bayview PR councillor Bernie Clarke reportedly confirmed the leak and expressed the intention to motivate for the delivery of water tanks where necessary. IOL