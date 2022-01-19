WATCH: By-standers loot money from blown up cash van after dramatic Cape Town robbery and shoot-out

CAPE TOWN - Suspects bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle along the N7 on-ramp in Cape Town on Tuesday which led to a frenzy on the busy road as by-standers swarmed the cash van and began taking the money that spilled onto the road. The scene unfolded before the eyes of motorists before 7pm as police managed to arrest four suspects.

Video footage of the scene shows a shoot-out in traffic as the suspects tried to evade arrest. National police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. He said it was reported that a Jeep driving along the N7 highway stopped abruptly in the middle of the road, causing a light delivery vehicle to collide with the cash van.

“Suspects are alleged to have used explosives to blow the safe open. One vehicle is reported to have caught fire during the robbery. “Members of the Durban National Intervention Unit responded to the robbery and during the shoot-out one suspect sustained a gunshot wound, whilst the other injured himself during the explosion. “Both the security guard and the driver of the cash van also sustained gunshot injuries during the ordeal and were taken to hospital for treatment,” Netshiunda said.

At the scene, police recovered a 9mm pistol. The four suspects, aged between 21 and 42, were apprehended and will appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of cash-in-transit heist, attempted murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an explosive device. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said medical personnel were on scene and confirmed that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks while the other sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh, leaving him in a serious condition.