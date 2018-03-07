Cape Town - The world's biggest event of its kind, The Cape Town Cycle Tour has officially started.

For the first time in history, The Cycle Tour has commenced from its new starting point on the Grand Parade. The first race kicked off at 6:15 am. Among some of the dignitaries to welcome the first group was Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille, and Cape Argus Editor Aziz Hartly.

Over 35 000 participants are in this year's Cycle Tour. About 15 000 are from outside the Western Cape.

WATCH: Benjamin Schneider and

Bongani bokwe from Velokhaya life cycling academy speaks about taking part in the #CTCycleTour2018 @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/qYb13WkkUN — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) March 11, 2018

Last year, the Cycle Tour organisers were forced to cancel the 40th edition of the Cycle Tour due to severe weather conditions. To make matters worse, the tour organisers were faced with another blow by province worst drought.

Some celebrities also taking part in the Cycle tour on Sunday. Among them is Afternoon Express heartthrob Danilo Acquisto, who posted a picture of himself on Instagram moments before cycling.

Cyclists are expected to finish at Cape Town Stadium.

Cape Argus