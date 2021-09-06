WATCH: Cape Town man pops the question in Nando’s

Cape Town - A Cape Town man went down on one knee and popped the question, in one of Mzansi's favourite spots – Nando’s. Magdalene Martheze, 61, thought she was sitting down for a “normal lunch” with her boyfriend, Marlon Michaels, 40, on Monday, not knowing he was about to pop the question.

The couple, from Milnerton, went to the V&A Waterfront for the day, for some quality time, but came home engaged. “We were just taking a drive with the MyCiti bus to the Waterfront. We wanted to go to Hout Bay, but the weather did not agree. “Marlon just celebrated his birthday on Saturday, but was working on the day. He also just finished at his job, which he rarely got off from, and he decided he was taking me out for the day,” she told IOL.

Wow! So this gentleman just proposed to his partner at our @NandosSA @VandAWaterfront store… and she said YES!!! 😍😍❤️❤️💍💍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v7tYEFSDWR — Reaaz Ahmed* (@ReaazAhmed) September 6, 2021 Martheze said, when they got to the shopping mall, Michaels told her to head to Pick n Pay, unaware he was up to something. The couple soon made their way to the Nando’s for lunch, and she said he could be seen speaking to staff but she didn’t think much of it. “As I was seated, I wondered why people were approaching me with their phones. Marlon came up to me and said: ‘Baby please stand’. I asked him why and he asked me to please just stand. I did and that’s when he went down on one knee and proposed,” Martheze said joyfully.

She described her now fiancé as a lovely person, who made her happy daily. The inseparable couple said while many people were sceptical because of their age difference, they did not care and many, including family members, could see the love they had for each other was genuine. “We met through a mutual friend and have been dating for seven months. I am extremely happy. He is a man in a million.

MAGDALENE Martheze said yes, after Marlon Michaels proposed to her in Nando's, at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied “Every day, it feels like we have known each other for years. He has asked me about marriage before and I told him to be sure, as I have been married before and he has not,” Martheze told IOL. The pair have both been single for seven years, before meeting each other. Michaels said he could not be happier, as he loved showing his love for his bride-to-be.

“For seven years, I was not with anyone and I prayed to God for someone. This is the woman I prayed for. “When I look at her, I don’t see anyone else. I thought it was a dream and I would wake up from it. But I did not,” he said happily. The pair said wedding arrangements will start soon and they are planning on a beach wedding, as warmer weather approaches.

Speaking to IOL, one of the owners of the Nando’s, Reaaz Ahmed said this was the store’s second proposal. “The store is blessed to have such nice staff and patrons, and lots of love can be felt in our store. “Covid-19 has made things tough, especially in our industry, and things like these really do lift our spirits.