WATCH: Cape Town Mayor takes to the street to ask Capetonians who the mayor is. Their answers were hilarious

Cape Town -The Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been receiving nothing but love after he took a video in the streets of Cape Town and asked residents who is the mayor of City was. In a widely shared video on social media, the mayor interviewed Capetonians about what they admired most about Cape Town and who is the City of Cape Town mayor.

Surprisingly some of the Capetonians did not recognize Hill-Lewis, while some said they know him but they do not know his name, while some couldn’t pronounce his name. He also asked Capetonians for recommendations on where the city could improve services. Residents did not let the opportunity slip and used the moment to take pictures with mayor, while they were stunned that Hill-Lewis was walking in the streets of Cape Town like a normal person.

After sharing the video on his Twitter and Facebook person account, Hill-Lewis got nothing but love with some users saying he is the coolest mayor in South Africa. “This is the coolest Mayor in SA gŕeat job Sir,” - Chris Mudzonga said on Facebook. “You are passionate about what you do, it shows & we are so proud to have you as our Mayor. Keep up the fantastic work you are doing,“ Renae Rieger Kriedemann said.

“I'm loving our Mayor! Cape Town is giving me hope in these dark days (literally) in SA,” - Ashley McLean said. “Very impressive doing a great job he is the best,” - Margaret Mirtle sad. “I love this, what an amazing personality, so proud of you! Keep up the good work!,” - Carol Fitchet said.

Some users on Twitter did not hold and said: “If an ANC mayor has to do something like this, they would go with 20 bodyguards and close the roads. Anyway brilliant stuff from the peoples mayor of Cape Town,”- @goolammv said. If an ANC mayor has to do something like this, they would go with 20 bodyguards and close the roads. Anyway brilliant stuff from the peoples mayor of Cape Town — Goolam (@goolammv) June 12, 2023 “Second time now I’m saying I like you. You’re a people’s mayor. Wish more of the DA were like you,” - @dramadelinquent said.

2nd time now I’m saying I like you. You’re a people’s mayor. Wish more of the DA were like you — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) June 12, 2023 “Just love this mayor. Want to ask him when are going to close long and bree street again to traffic and just make a walkabout with food and family time on the street of the city,” - @fredasekind said. Just love this mayor. Want to ask him when are going to close long and bree street again to traffic and just make a walkabout with food and family time on the street of the city — Paul Murray (@fredasekind) June 12, 2023 “Politics aside. This is beautiful Sharp sharp mr mayor,” - @thandi99598103 said. Politics aside. This is beautiful Sharp sharp Mr Moyor👍 — thandi (@thandi99598103) June 12, 2023 “The only mayor in SA who can do this... The rest are terrified or will buy a crowd instead,” - @mthembisithole said.