WATCH: Cape Town metro hit hardest in province by winter storm

The winter storm conditions in Cape Town show no signs of abating, with very wet and cold weather predicted for the entire week through to Sunday. The continuous rainfall has seen localised flooding in low-lying areas in the City of Cape Town. This can be expected to worsen over the next few days as rain continues to fall, says James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell

The worst-affected region at present is the City of Cape Town. In the central and eastern parts of the metro, more than 2 500 structures – including structures that have been erected illegally in wetlands and stormwater ponds – have been flooded. In the northern parts of the metro, an assessment has found 3 250 structures flooded and an estimated 6 300 people affected. Further assessments continue in areas including Strand and Mfuleni.

Bredell says large amounts of rain has been measured across the province already, including 71mm in Geelbek on the West Coast and 55mm in Ceres. “However, lots of rain has fallen and continues to fall in the metro area. The City of Cape Town and its partners are already rolling out support to affected communities. This includes providing milling, hot meals and blankets to affected communities.”