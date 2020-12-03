WATCH: Cape Town motorist, mother assaulted by ’taxi drivers’ on N2

Cape Town – A motorist and his mother were assaulted by taxi drivers on the N2 during morning peak-hour traffic in Cape Town. The incident occurred at about 7.30am yesterday between Bhunga Avenue and Jan Smuts Drive, when Wafeeq Craven, 20, tried to alert a taxi driver that he had scraped his vehicle in cutting in front of him, he told Radio 786. This led to a confrontation in which Craven, who had been on his way to work, was punched, kicked and stabbed. In a video that has gone viral, three men can be seen attacking Craven, with someone sitting in a taxi seemingly recording the fracas. Two men eventually step in to stop Craven, who ended up lying on the ground, from being being attacked.

His 55-year-old mother, who has been left traumatised by the incident, sustained bruises to her arms and face when she tried to intervene, said Craven.

Craven said an object was thrown at his vehicle and the men started attacking him when he got out.

It was only when one of the taxi drivers pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the cheek, Craven said, when other traffic commuters intervened.

According to Craven, a police van had driven past the scene but failed to stop. He intends to pursue the case until the end.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Thursday Athlone police are investigating a common assault case. No arrest has been made as yet.

Anyone with any information about the incident is requested to contact the Athlone police station on 021 697 9238 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

