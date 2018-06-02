Cape Town - Between crippling housing strikes, deadly taxi violence and storm damage this past week, life can seem pretty dreary on the Cape Flats.

But at least one Capetonian is bringing the lighter side of life to his fellow citizens.

And he is proving to be a huge hit on the internet.

Funnyman Devanish Hendricks, 30, had people in stitches about two weeks ago when he posted a spoof video on Facebook, poking fun at Mariah Carey’s evergreen hit song, I Can’t Live, or as it’s now also known, I Ken Lee.

He sings it in Chipmunk voice, playing the role of six churchgoing people including dedicated worship leader Sister Stephanie, the pearl and fur wearing Lady Naomi, and Brother Timmy, who has been waiting for a rank in the church since 1992.

The video amassed nearly 10 000 hits in less than a week.

The joker, who was born in Belhar but now lives in Plumstead, is the brains behind The Funny Dev which was borne about two weeks ago as a simple spoof video to friends on WhatsApp.

Devanish is the leader of a Cape boy band call Jeodhouse and has a studio at home where he recorded a song in a funny chipmunk format.

“It all started on Sunday 20 May, as an audio recording of the song ‘I Can’t Live’ by Mariah Carey better known as ‘I Ken Lee’,” he explains.

“The hilarious replies on WhatsApp urged me to take it further after people recognised it was me. Knowing the making of church comedy videos is not welcomed by many, I do my utmost not to offend anyone.”

The Funny Dev is basically Devanish playing six different characters belonging to a family church in Cape Town, and giving everyday scenarios in these members’ lives.

Sister Stefanie is the lead singer of the worship team.

“The short stories are mostly childhood memories but it’s not based on church comedy only, it tells relative stories that we encounter daily.

“All my characters are dressed by my fiancée or, rather, I dig into her cupboard and put together outfits for the female characters,” he says.

He has since released three more videos following “I Ken Lee” while his Facebook following has grown to nearly 2 000 people.

Last week he also launched his own YouTube channel, and now the dad of two has dreams of hosting his own TV show.

“Within one week of starting The Funny Dev page, my videos went viral all over social media hitting thousands of likes. My dream is to have my own TV series soon.”

Daily Voice