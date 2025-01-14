WATCH: CCTV captures woman being rammed through wall by MK1 Golf

A video showing a woman being rammed into a wall in the Western Cape has gone viral on social media. In the 43-second video, timestamped after midnight on January 4, a woman is seen sitting on the pavement outside.

It has been confirmed the incident took place in Cloetesville in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. A nearby house’s CCTV managed to capture what would unfold in seconds. [WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VISUALS]

In the video, the woman is sitting on the pavement, no other person or movement can be seen. However, 20 seconds later, what appears to be an MK1 Golf, is seen reversing at a speed. The car moves from the road onto the pavement and takes the woman crashing right through the vibracrete wall behind her.

Barely stopping, the driver puts the vehicle into first gear and drives off. The woman can be seen trying to get up but it seems she cannot move her lower body. The shocking video has received over 130,000 views, 190 comments, and nearly 600 reactions.

While there has been a wide reaction to the video by social media users, some people claimed the woman had her legs amputated. These claims were rubbished and the woman is currently at home recuperating after the horrific ordeal. The motive for the attack is not known at this stage.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident. “The matter you are referring to is a reckless and negligent driving case registered at Cloetesville police for investigation. The incident occurred on January 4, 2025, at about 12.33am in Sederburg Road in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch. The investigation continues with no arrest as yet,” van Wyk said. [email protected]