Hout Bay - Police Minister Bheki Cele, together with the Community Safety MEC Alan Winde and the provincial transport department, held a Ministerial Stakeholder Engagement to discuss matters relating to policing and trasport in Hout Bay Sports field on Monday.



The meeting comes a week after a spate of fatal shootings resulted into the death of five people in the area and was believed to be taxi-industry related.





Residents were unhappy about service delivery and lack of effective policing in their area, and they were given an opportunity to express themselves towards the misterial stakeholders.





Resident Portia Nkomane said public transport are not safe in Hout Bay, "all we need is a safer transport," Nkomane said.





She said everyday, when they use public transport, they do not know whether they would come back to their families or not, and has pleaded to be provided with a safer transport.





Western Cape provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula speaks on the successes made by police at Hout Bay following taxi violence. Jula was responding to some of the complaints lodged by Hout Bay community members.

The killings were said to be part of a year-long conflict between operators in the area affiliated to the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) wanting access to the route whose permits were taken over by MyCiTi.





Cele said the MyCiTi issue will be tabled and dealt with accordingly and said they would be engaging with Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday, regarding the issues raised by the community.



