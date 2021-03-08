WATCH: Chaos as fight breaks out at Canal Walk

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Onlookers were shocked when a vicious fight broke out between young people at the Century City shopping centre on Saturday evening. Multiple videos of the incident which went viral on Sunday show the teenagers throwing fists and shouting disgusting profanities. In the clips, four teens can be seen fighting as a man wearing a blue and white top and a woman in a white and beige pants intervene to stop the fight. The brawl stops for a few seconds before a youngster wearing a white golf T-shirt starts a fight with another boy wearing a grey jersey and black pants. Eventually the brawl stops and the groups split up.

It is not clear what the fight was about.

Century City spokeswoman Tatum Sieni says security personnel responded immediately after they were informed about the incident.

“At approximately 6.30pm on Saturday, 6 March, a fight broke out in the Half Moon Bay area of Century City between two young adult males, aged 18.

“All Century City Security Response Vehicles aided by the Canal Walk security were informed and responded immediately.

“There were no weapons used and one of the males involved sustained an injury above his left eye.

“The majority of the crowd seen in the video were not involved, but onlookers gathered as a result of the action and the site was cleared in roughly 20 minutes.

“The incident was reported to SAPS who are investigating the incident further.”

Shocked Facebook users lashed out at the young people involved.

Nabeelah wrote: “You know what I would do with them? I’d send them to Pollsmoor for 24 hours. Each and every little [guy] wants to be gangster, laat hulle kan voel (let them feel).”

Another person suggested teens have supervised visits to malls: “No school children should be allowed in malls without adult supervision anymore.”

The incident comes weeks after a similar brawl at the V&A Waterfront.

There was chaos at the Waterfront on Saturday, 13 February, when a teenage boy was stabbed in the back during an alleged gang fight.

A video showed a group of young men arguing before one person, who appears to be holding a large knife, starts chasing his companions.

The incident took place in front of the busy Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre and onlookers could be heard screaming as the group scattered to evade the knifeman.

Police said the victim did not open a case.

[email protected]

Daily Voice