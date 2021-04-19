WATCH: City of Cape Town’s evacuation advice for Vredehoek residents as wind speed expected to pick up

Cape Town – Precautionary evacuations are under way in Peppertree Road in Vredehoek after the fire spread towards the area overnight, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said on Monday morning. With the south-easter picking up significantly from 2am and redirecting a blaze that started at about 8.45am yesterday close to Hospital Bend, Vredehoek residents in the City Bowl began evacuating their homes early this morning. ’’The DRMC is also aware of some residents who opted to evacuate in other parts of the suburb due to the smoke hanging over the area,“ it said. To date, no injuries to civilians have been reported to the Disaster Operations Centre.

Upper Vredehoek, Deer Park & Oranjezicht on high alert. Residents on the edge of the reserve have been evacuated since 4am this morning. pic.twitter.com/1KKYxcDE02 — Ian Gordon (@ifgordon) April 19, 2021

’’Fires getting much worse. The wind is very strong coming over the mountain blowing the fire down the slopes toward the city. It has almost reached the suburban line,’’ a Twitter user posted at 7am.

A City spokesperson said in a statement at 7.11am: ’’The fire has now spread towards the Vredehoek area as a result of the south-easter. The wind speed increased from about 2am this morning and additional fire crews are now stationed at Pepper Tree and Chelmsford area.

’’As a precautionary, these areas were evacuated. Further crews are on Tafelberg road as the wind speed is predicted to increase throughout the morning.

’’This could also potentially impact on the deployment of aerial firefighting support this morning. More than 250 firefighters from the City, Table Mountain National Parks, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire Services remain on the ground, fighting the fire on various fronts,’’ said a City spokesperson at 7.11am.

The DRMC advised residents to remember the following should they be asked to evacuate:

Evacuate immediately and remember to take chronic medication, Identity Documents, passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries.

If evacuation is ordered, residents are requested to make use of wet towels or rags wrapped around their mouth and nose.

The SPCA will assist animals that are displaced.

In Vredehoek, Chelmsford Road and Pepper Tree Road have been closed as well as Tafelberg Road, said the City’s Traffic Services spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout.

The M3 inbound and outbound is still closed between Hospital Bend and Rhodes Drive; Phillip Kgosana Drive inbound is closed at Hospital Bend; Princess Ann Avenue is closed between the Main Road and the M3; and Woolsack Drive is closed between Main Road and the M3.

Roeland Street in the CBD, at Phillip Kgosana outgoing, has been closed due to poor visibility on Phillip Kgosana Drive. Vehicles have been diverted down Kuyper and Derry streets. Noordelik Road has been closed as well.

