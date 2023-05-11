WATCH: CPUT students intensify disruptions despite being ordered to vacate residences

Cape Town - Disruptions at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have continued despite the institution shutting all campuses indefinitely. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that public order police members are deployed on the outer perimeter of an institute of learning in Belhar.

Swartbooi further added that reports suggested disgruntled students attacked SAPS members and the police members took action in a bid to disperse the unruly crowd. “At this stage no one sustained any injuries, and we can confirm that no suspects have been arrested,” Swartbooi said. Video: African News Agency (ANA)

This is after CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, said that they were not aware of any other protest by students other than the one that took place on Wednesday and earlier this week. She also said that there is a police presence in all the institutions’ properties in order to avoid any damages that may happen. Students are currently refusing to vacate the student residences after the university ordered them to do so.

The university earlier said that all operations, including all academic activities, were ceased with immediate effect, and that all residences must be vacated by Friday by 4pm. CPUT previously said that the issue was largely related to a new NSFAS funding condition that any student who was studying for less than 60 course credits was no longer eligible for accommodation, living and transport allowance. However, the Student Representative Council has also vowed that it will continue with the protest, and it will also apply for a march to NSFAS offices as well as Parliament to meet the Portfolio Committee of Higher Education and Training.