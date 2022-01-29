WATCH: Devil’s Peak fire: Motorists urged to use alternative routes

Cape Town - Motorists have been urged to use alternate routes after a veld fire on the N2 Inbound at Phillip Kgosana Ramp caused a ramp closure and road closures in Cape Town. The fire is also on Devil’s Peak and De Waal drive.

Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman, vegetation is alight next to Hospital Bend inbound slip onto Phillip Kgosana as well as The Quarry behind Hudson Street. Phillip Kgosana Drive inbound is closed at Hospital Bend. Earlier on Saturday, a blaze ripped through Masiphumelele, leaving a number of residents displaced.

“At 1.23am on Saturday January 29, the City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted that there were informal structures on fire in Masemola Street,” said the the City's Fire and Rescue Service. A total of 15 firefighting appliances from various Fire Stations were deployed. Fifty firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the blaze by 7.24am. The blaze destroyed 100 structures. The Gift of the Givers is providing humanitarian assistance and various City Departments is on site and assisting the affected community.