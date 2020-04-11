WATCH: Gangs in Manenberg call truce to help community weather lockdown

Cape Town - The national lockdown appears to have achieved what police and even the army have not been able to. Since the start of the lockdown, gangs in Manenberg, one of the areas worst affected by gang violence on the Cape Flats, have called a truce and are working together to help their community.





Social entrepreneur Andie Steele-Smith, who works with the gangs on various community projects, pulled rival gangs in Manenberg together to distribute food, soap, and essential goods to members of the community.



