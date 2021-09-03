WATCH: Get a Covid-19 jab from the comfort of your car at Athlone drive-through site

Cape Town – It’s now possible to get a Covid-19 jab from the comfort of your car at the Western Cape’s first drive-through vaccination site. While it only came online officially today, the Athlone Stadium drive-through vaccination site has already been open for over two weeks, administering close to 10 000 vaccinations.

The site was opened on August 16 for walk-ins and can administer more than 4 000 vaccines a day at full capacity through both the walk-in and drive-through sections. Drive-through services have been proven to be more efficient than a walk-through service. It’s not only the occupants of cars who will be able to pull up a sleeve to get vaccinated, but taxi and bus commuters can also get a jab in one of the five lanes under a massive marquee.

Commenting on the launch of the Athlone Vaccine Site of Hope’s drive-through, Premier Alan Winde said yesterday: ’’In showcasing the ease of access to the site, I cycled along with 20 cyclists to it. On arrival, we were met by 11 motorists in vehicles waiting to be vaccinated. ’’The site is ideally situated to enable public transport access and will see the Western Cape Government, City of Cape Town and local public transport operators work together to ensure we get as many people as possible vaccinated – ensuring we have maximum protection against a possible fourth wave which is predicted to hit at the end of the year.’’

Drive-through services have been proven to be more efficient than a walk-through service. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) The 30-year-old Merisca Davids told EWN: ’’It was an amazing experience. I loved the friendliness, the hype that they gave, they were quick and efficient. I'm happy that I came to the Athlone Stadium.’’

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo also urged adults under the age of 35 to get vaccinated. So far, 180 000 people in the 18 to 34 age group have been vaccinated in the province. "Go and vaccinate. Everyone is looking forward to summer and therefore we are here to help you," the MEC said. As at 2pm yesterday, the Western Cape had 30 359 active Covid-19 infections, with a total number of 497 173 Covid-19 cases to date and 448 284 recoveries. The current seven-day moving average is 82 deaths per day.