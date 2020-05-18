WATCH: 'Giving readers a glimpse of the Covid-19 story that they are unable to see for themselves'

Photojournalists risk their lives daily to shoot the pictures and videos which bring home to news consumers the true state of current events. This is especially true during the current Covid-19 pandemic. This series tells the stories photojournalists from the African News Agency, starting with Director of Photography, Ian Landsberg.

Photojournalism is not a job or a hobby it is a way of life. Capturing the moment is what I chase. It is part of my being. We are capturing history and telling stories at the same time.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated the need to document and visually tell stories reflecting the experiences and mood of the time we are living in.





Other than the beginning of our new democracy in South Africa, I can't think of a bigger news event that affects our society and the world than this.





Realising that I had the opportunity to move about freely I decided to document the city of Durban at night, which was a rewarding experience. Being able to shoot from usually busy freeways allowed me to capture images that would be impossible to get out of the lockdown.





During the height of the lockdown I felt privileged to be able to show our readers part of the Covid-19 story that they were unable to see for themselves, this is a responsibility that I still carry with me.



