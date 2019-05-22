Alan Winde is sworn in as the new Western Cape Premier by Judge John Hlophe at the legislature offices on Wale Street on Wednesday. Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA).

CAPE TOWN - Alan Winde said it was a great honour and privilege to have been sworn in as Premier of the Western Cape on Wednesday by Judge President John Hlophe. “This is a day we have worked long and hard for, and I would like to say thank you to every single voter, and to my party, the Democratic Alliance, for the confidence and trust they have placed in me to lead the provincial government for the next five years. I would also like to thank my family for their unending and unwavering support on this journey,” Winde said during his inauguration.

He was elected through a secret ballot during the swearing-in of the provincial Parliament members at the provincial Legislature after he went up against the ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore who received 10 votes against his 24. There were six spoiled votes.

Winde said that the DA, in its election manifesto, made pledges to the residents of the province, which included a focus on the economy and jobs, ensuring a safer province and fixing public transport.

“That means we have a lot of work to do, and it is time to get to work. Tomorrow [Tuesday], I will be announcing the cabinet team that will undertake this journey with me, but I also hope to work in a constructive manner with the opposition in the Western Cape, to ensure we do justice to our role as members of the provincial legislature representing the people of the province,” he said.

The DA in the Western Cape said it was also honoured to have 24 members sworn in at the Western Cape Legislature to serve in South Africa’s Sixth Parliament, DA Western Cape Provincial Parliament Chief Whip Mireille Wenger said.

Daylin Mitchell was elected deputy chief whip. Masizole Mnqasela was elected the speaker of the Provincial Parliament, with Beverley Schäfer as deputy.

“The DA is also pleased to announce the election of Lorraine Botha as the Caucus Chairperson and Caucus deputy chairperson, Matlhodi Maseko. It gives me great pleasure to present such a dynamic, skilled, and highly experienced group of individuals from the Democratic Alliance who will serve and represent the people of this province with pride, dignity, and integrity. We are ready to serve the Western Cape Province in South Africa’s Sixth Parliament,” said Wenger.

African News Agency (ANA)