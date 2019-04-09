Picture: Facebook screenshot

Cape Town - A video showing cleaners at University of Western Cape (UWC) hosting a celebration for graduating students went viral. The heartwarming video, shared by Carly Lisa Fani on Facebook, showed the cleaners dancing and singing while laying their work aprons on the floor to create a "red carpet" for graduates to walk on as they entered the hall.

It received nearly 2000 shares, over 1000 likes and nearly 90 000 views at the time of publishing.

UWC's week-long April graduation draws to a close on Tuesday at 4 pm after thousands of students were conferred their degrees.

UWC commented on the cleaners' celebration, saying it was a time of bonding.

"The University of the Western Cape is celebrating the achievements of thousands of its students at its April Graduation 2019, recognising the hard work across all seven faculties. Many of the students come from lives of hardship and they have inspirational stories. This joy is shared by the cleaning staff as they often play a matriarchal role in supporting our students. The university is delighted that this can be a time of bonding and rejoicing as we honour the accomplishments of our graduates," UWC told IOL.