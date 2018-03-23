Cape Town - Evangelist Angus Buchan arrived in a helicopter at the sports fields in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Saturday, where tens of thousands of people have gathered to pray for, among other things, rain.

Buchan landed shortly before noon and was picked up by a bakkie from the landing area. Earlier, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told the crowd, “I see God's hand in where I am today. I always pray and do not have enough wisdom unless it comes from God. The 1st of July in 2001 I surrendered my life to God and through being washed by the spirit I knew my life will never be the same."

Mogoeng said he experienced the Holy Spirit guiding him. “Today marks the change in South Africa and we are here to experience the movement of the Holy Spirit."

Organisers are expecting almost 200 000 people to attend the much anticipated day of prayer event at the Swartklip sports grounds, which some claim to be the size of 60 rugby fields. Part of the set up for the big event is a stage 32 metres wide and 20 metres high, 400 porta toilets, and seven towers with big screens to bring the proceedings to everyone present, no matter where they may be on the grounds.

Cape Town-born gospel singer Neville D took the stage on Saturday morning and led the crowd in worship. He welcomed everyone, especially white people "brave enough to come to Mitchells Plain". "People in Mitchells Plain are happy to see our white brothers and sisters. We never see our white brothers and sisters in Mitchells Plain, so we are happy to see them," he said.

Earlier, Buchan’s media team said metro police, medical services, and the fire brigade would be on duty for the whole day. Parking areas had been arranged for people attending the event and attendees would be escorted to the grounds by volunteers. The City of Cape Town’s disaster management team is also on standby in case of emergencies.

African News Agency/ANA