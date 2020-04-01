WATCH - Herschelle Gibbs: To the healthcare workers, we applaud you for your efforts

Cape Town – Former South African cricketer Herchelle Gibbs has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Hi everybody, just wanted to say, we have some testing and challenging times ahead, it’s not an ideal situation for anyone to be in, let alone the whole country. But we stick to the rules and regulations that have been laid out, hopefully things can come out for the better. So in these tough times stay indoors, we stay together, we help one another out, be strong, be safe. To the healthcare workers, you’re doing a fantastic job, we all applaud you for your efforts and to everybody else let’s all keep on working together as one and fight this virus.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.

