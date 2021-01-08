WATCH: How Gift of the Givers stepped up in Covid-19 fight

Cape Town - From the time the national state of disaster was announced, relief organisation Gift of the Givers has unwaveringly taken on the challenge to support South Africa's Covid-19 response and to ensure the protection of front line healthcare workers.

“We specialise in disasters, we are a disaster relief organisation. The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest disaster we’ve had in our lifetime,” said the organisation’s founder Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman.

The non-profit organisation has thus far provided medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), mobile Covid-19 testing and screening units and food relief.

“The challenge was huge in 2020 because we don’t allow existing projects to drop. We are involved locally and internationally. Fortunately, we are very well organised in terms of logistics and supplying aid. We have fantastic teams who are hard-working,” he said.

During the second wave, one of the biggest challenges hospitals have been facing is that they have been running out of oxygen machines, said Sooliman. However, the South African National Ventilator Group designed Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines which are used for effective oxygen delivery.