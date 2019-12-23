Rachael Sylvester wants to transform humanity – starting with a dog’s life. The sheer number of strays on the street troubled her, especially when so many people have the ability to assist. In 2014, Sylvester established Sidewalk Specials, a foster-based organisation that saves canines from neglect, abuse, and euthanasia.
Based in Cape Town, the initiative doesn’t operate from a shelter but rather an extensive network of temporary homes. Sylvester relies on the kindness of strangers to take in rescues until they find permanent families. This system eliminates additional costs and reduces the stress on animals who would otherwise be placed in overcrowded shelters.
“We're the Uber for dogs,” Sylvester explains.