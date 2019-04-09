Cape Town - The family of a 58-year-old Uitsig woman are reeling after she was shot in the head three times in front of her 30-year-old daughter on Sunday.



Just before 7 pm on Sunday night, a gunman approached Glenda Ruiters at the Wendy house she shared with her daughter in Erica Road and opened fire on the woman who allegedly recognised him in the moments before her death.





According to Ruiters' daughter, her mother was a "God-fearing woman who prayed for everybody" and had no association with gangsters in the crime-ridden neighbourhood.





Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut says no arrests have been made and police are still investigating the possible motive for the murder.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Glenda Ruiters was shot in the head three times in front of her 30-year-old daughter. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

When Independent Media visited the family after the shooting, Ruiters' mother and daughter were inconsolable. The daughter relived the moments immediately before the shooting and reminisced that she had been playing around with her mother who was busy doing chores.





"Why did they hurt my mother? My mother wasn't a gangster, she was a woman of God," the young woman sobbed while being interviewed on Monday.





IOL