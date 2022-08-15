WATCH: Ipid launches probe after cops’ assault of Fish Hoek man goes viral

Durban – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that a probe is under way after a clip of two police officers assaulting a Fish Hoek man went viral at the weekend. It is alleged that the man had called officers to report a missing person when an altercation broke out.

A witness claimed that the cops began assaulting the man outside a house in Emerald Crescent. “They hit him until he went to the floor then carried on beating him with batons even when he was down,” the witness said. WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

According to the Fish Hoek Community Forum, two members of its executive committee went to the station to check up on the man’s well-being. “The CPF was denied access to visit the arrested individual in the cells in order to establish their well-being, SAPS members on duty refused to take the social media post and video of the incident into evidence, and physically ejected both CPF members from the station. A complaint will be made and we will continue to follow up on the original incident," the CPF said.

In a tweet, Ipid said it has been notified of the assault and video by a member of the public. “The matter was escalated to Ipid Western Cape and they are looking into the matter. The office will provide feedback as soon as they complete their work,” Ipid said.

