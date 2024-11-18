WATCH: It’s all about reuniting families for Christmas

Checkers is known for creating adverts that invoke the warm and fuzzies. In August, it was the wonderfully corny but hilarious proudly South African ad showcasing all the annoyances that make us who we are. This time, Checkers showing us why it’s partnered with LIFT Airlines and trust me, you’ll be chopping onions when you watch the ad. When film crews arrived at the hospital to interview her, Dr Nqobile Manzini had no idea that one of her wishes was going to be granted.

The senior cardiothoracic surgery registrar is completing her final year at Groote Schuur Hospital where she spends up to 36 hours per shift, looking after others, and she barely has time to travel home to KwaZulu-Natal to see her family, and her five-year-old son, Siya. Siya lives in KZN with his gran and longed to see his mom. Thanks to Checkers, the two were reunited and got to spend valuable time together.

“This is why Checkers has partnered with LIFT Airlines for a one-of-a-kind special delivery service,” the retailer said. Unbeknownst to Dr Manzini, who thought she was being filmed for an insert on essential workers, Checkers arranged to fly her mother, brother, and son to Cape Town for a surprise reunion. Siya, also unaware of the surprise, was taken to the hospital where she works. When he saw his mom, he ran straight into her arms, leaving her completely stunned and overjoyed.

In the newly released ad, we get to see Manzini, who studied at the University of Cape Town, in surgery. We see her performing her daily tasks of seeing patients. We also get to see Siya and his gran at the airport, gearing up for their trip.

The family boards the flight and when they arrive in Cape Town, an excited little boy leaps into his mother's arms. Bewildered and emotional, Dr Manzini grabs her son and mother and embraces them both.

Watching and reliving that moment on film, Dr Manzini says she was again overcome with emotion. “I really hope this inspires other families to get together over Christmas,” she said. Checkers is giving away more than 2 000 airlines tickets through its Festive Competition to connect loved ones from across the country during this special time of the year.

To enter the competition: Buy any three qualifying products from well-known brands, swipe your Xtra Savings card in-store, and check your slip for entry details. Alternatively, shop on Checkers Sixty60 for an automatic entry.