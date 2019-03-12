South Africans were left in stitches after they heard the 'power of Woolworths water'. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - South Africans were left in stitches by a viral video demontrating the 'power of Woolworths water'.

DJ Fresh shared a video on Twitter showing three young men drastically changing their accent after drinking water that was purchased at the store. The video went viral with over 4000 retweets and 9500 favourites at the time of publishing.

Tweeps called on Woolworths to use the video as an advertisement, while others said Woolworths water is what one should drink before that important interview.

One of the men who was in the video, who goes by the Twitter username @TimeSesethu said he was humbled by the nation's reponse as the people took to social media to do the #WooliesWaterChallenge.

IOL