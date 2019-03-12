South Africans were left in stitches after they heard the 'power of Woolworths water'. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - South Africans were left in stitches by a viral video demontrating the 'power of Woolworths water'. DJ Fresh shared a video on Twitter showing three young men drastically changing their accent after drinking water that was purchased at the store. The video went viral with over 4000 retweets and 9500 favourites at the time of publishing.

Exquisite . I tell you , Boet!!! 😩😭🤒🤣 pic.twitter.com/HkHliUzXK3 — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 11, 2019

Tweeps called on Woolworths to use the video as an advertisement, while others said Woolworths water is what one should drink before that important interview.

😂😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😂😂🤣🤣😂the articulation! The fluency after the gulps of @WOOLWORTHS_SA Still Water! This can actually be an Ad! 👏🏾👏🏾 — Evans B (@evebee4) March 11, 2019

@WOOLWORTHS_SA They deserve to payed and this has to an official advert. No editing, just the way it is. RT if you agree. Hay niyabica guys! — Personall Touch (@nothandisile) March 11, 2019

@WOOLWORTHS_SA could capitalize on this, start a #WooliesWaterChallenge have people actually go buy the water there and upload their articulate videos. pic.twitter.com/G0UUchZ440 — $tunna (@Contribuques) March 12, 2019

I need this water for interviews 😂😂😂 — 🌸🌸Petunia🌸🌸 (@vonip) March 11, 2019

😂😂😂 with my job interview coming next week, I might as well get myself @WOOLWORTHS_SA to fix my accent for just one day. — Nyiko Ryser (@NyikoRyser) March 11, 2019

Now I know where to pass by when I'm called for an interview. pic.twitter.com/tiaJigSOIg — Thamie H. (@ItsThamie_H) March 11, 2019

One of the men who was in the video, who goes by the Twitter username @TimeSesethu said he was humbled by the nation's reponse as the people took to social media to do the #WooliesWaterChallenge.