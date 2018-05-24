Cape Town - With just over 24 hours before the Uefa Champions League Final kickoff between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, the vice chairperson of the Liverpool Supporters Club in Cape Town, Carlé Lenting, says he predicts a 3-1 win to his team.

But Carl Wastie believes Real Madrid will walk away winners after a penalty shootout.

Lenting became a Liverpool fanatic in the early eighties after being introduced by his father to the world of football. Although his father was a Manchester United supporter, his son chose to never walk alone.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Three years ago, while Lenting was watching a Liverpool match at the Premier Sports Bar in Mitchell’s Plain, the owner of the bar, Neil Reuters, saw the passion Lenting, his brother and a friend had for the Anfield team and he decided to create a group where they could all engage prior to games.

The group, which later became the Liverpool Supporters Club, has grown from just a handful number of members to more than 300 members, with Lenting being elected vice-chairperson.

One of his biggest highlights was when Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005, in Istanbul, followed by the win a couple of weeks ago against Roma in the semi-finals.

He said the culture the supporters club has created has attracted people from all over Cape Town, South Africa, Africa and worldwide.

Earlier this year, he visited Anfield Stadium and tasted British punt (beer) at a local bar next to the stadium, and he reminisces about the atmosphere during the live match.

“We scored the most goals in the history of the Champions League this year. We don’t have a lot of stars but they became superstars this year. It is important for us to win especially under Jurgen Klopp who has reached two finals,” he said.

“There is an upward trajectory that Liverpool under Klopp are going places. When we sign new players again in the next season that will continue. This is the start and we’re saying this is us, we are Liverpool.

“No matter what happens on Saturday, two-nil down or three-nil down, we will come back, but if we lose they will have deserved to win it. But obviously my final prediction is Liverpool 3 Real Madrid 1,” said Lenting.

Radio and TV personality Carl Wastie fell in love with the reigning champs, Real Madrid, after his best friend's father said he reminded him of the Brazilian footballer, Roberto Carlos.

When he heard the name, he immediately searched this "Roberto Carlos" and he found out that he played for Real Madrid.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He loved how incredible the squad played, the rich history of the club and the all-white strip they wore.

One of his highlights was the stepping up of Zinedine Zidane to manage the team. He said the depth and tactics Zidane introduced to the squad, has inspired a mix of young players moving back to the club and playing their hearts out.

Earlier this year, Wastie was at Santiago Bernabeu for his 20th anniversary of being a Real Madrid supporter.

When asked if he supports any other team in Europe (Premier League), Wastie said he is a “pure Madridistas supporter”, he has no English team that he supports.

“There will be moments where there will be great nervousness and anxiety among players," he said.

“First half I am seeing a cagey affair with both teams trying to test each other on the counter-attack.

“It is going to be a one-all draw after 90 minutes that will force an extra time.

“Followed by a 2-2 draw in extra time and then penalties that will allow Real Madrid to be crowned champions again,” he said.

* Videos by Matthew van Schalkwyk/ANA

[email protected]

IOL