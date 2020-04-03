WATCH - Jean de Villiers: If all of us do this together, we will combat coronavirus

Cape Town – Former Springbok rugby captain and entrepreneur Jean de Villiers has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I hope you’re staying safe at home and spending some quality time with the family. It’s our time of reckoning now, our president Cyril Ramaphosa said Thuma Mina (‘send me’) well you don’t have to be sent – you can stay at home and do your part. It’s like a team, you’re only as good as your weakest link, and every single South African is needed for us to stand up and be counted and combat this coronavirus. To all the healthcare workers, thank you so, so much for the work that you do. If all of us do this together, we will combat Corona.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.

