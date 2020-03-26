WATCH: 'Just stay home!' says comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout as 21-day lockdown looms

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout has a message for South Africans ahead of the 21-day national coronavirus lockdown. "Just stay home!"

"To be honest, I dunno why we have to tell you to stay home. Because when you are working then all people are saying (is) When can we go home? I wanna be home, I don't wanna be here. I wanna be on holiday," says Schalk.

"When you go on holiday? Ag I'm missing home. This holiday is lekker, but I'm missing home. Now, finally, people are telling you (to) stay home for three weeks. No I don't wanna be home. No, I wanna go on holiday," the funnyman lamented.





He also issued a challenge to people who get bored while on lockdown, but you'll have to watch the video to see what it is.





IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, has enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire the nation at home.





The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to remain positive and focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of COVID-19 infections.





* For more details visit www.myfanpark.com



